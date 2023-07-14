Six million Elton fans can't be wrong: Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour final stats revealed

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was the first tour in history to gross first $800 million, and then $900 million. Now, Billboard is revealing the final numbers when it comes to just how much the tour took in since it ended on July 8.

According to Billboard's Boxscore chart, Elton's tour grossed $989.1 million and sold six million tickets over 330 shows: 183 in North America, 101 in Europe and 46 in Australia and Asia. Of those, Elton's North American shows brought in the most money: 61% of the total gross.

Elton has also cemented his lead as the highest-grossing solo artist in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart, which has been reporting on tours for nearly four decades. In his career, he's grossed nearly two billion dollars and sold almost 21 million tickets. It's unlikely anyone will come close to matching that record in the near future.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift is likely to break Elton's record of the highest-grossing tour of all time, but that likely won't happen until 2024 after her Eras Tour plays a series of overseas dates.

