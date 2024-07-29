Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death revealed

Sinéad O’Connor passed away a year ago, and now her family has revealed her official cause of death.

A coroner in London initially ruled O'Connor died from "natural causes," but the Irish Independent reports that the singer's family recently filed her death certificate, revealing the cause of death as "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection."

O’Connor passed away July 26, 2023, at the age of 56 after being found unresponsive at a home in London. She was laid to rest in Ireland on Aug. 8, 2023, following a private ceremony attended by such stars as U2’s Bono and The Edge and Bob Geldof, as well as Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.