Sia's new album 'Reasonable Woman' to feature Chaka Khan, Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton

Atlantic Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Sia's new album Reasonable Woman -- her first solo non-holiday studio album in eight years -- now has a release date.

The album, arriving May 3, will feature guest appearances by a wide range of artists, including Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, rapper Tierra Whack, U.K. singer/songwriter Labrinth and Chaka Khan, with whom Sia performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November.

The track featuring Kylie, "Dance Alone," is out now. The artists, both Australian, first collaborated for Kylie's 2014 album Kiss Me Once.

Here's the Reasonable Woman track list:

"Little Wing"

"Immortal Queen" (feat. Chaka Khan)

"Dance Alone" (Sia and Kylie Minogue)

"I Had a Heart"

"Gimme Love"

"Nowhere to Be"

"Towards the Sun"

"Incredible" (feat. Labrinth)

"Champion" (feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

"I Forgive You"

"Wanna Be Known"

"One Night"

"Fame Won’t Love You" (feat. Paris Hilton)

"Go On"

"Rock and Balloon"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

