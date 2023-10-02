Sia reveals she got a face lift, gives her plastic surgeon an award

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

 Sia usually appears onstage with a huge wig covering her face, but she apparently cares a lot about what she looks like when she takes it off.

E! Online reports that the "Unstoppable" singer was on hand at the Daytime Beauty Awards in LA on October 1 to present Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine Award. There, she revealed she's had work done by him.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s***," Sia said, according to E!. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," she added. "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift,' for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

While accepting the award, Dr. Talei said Sia is "a bright ray of sunshine," adding, "She made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I'm super grateful."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!