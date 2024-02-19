The Show Must Go On

For the first time since 2012, the Daytona 500 was postponed yesterday and will run starting at 4 pm today. Heavy rains were to blame for many events being cancelled or postponed, and that included the the Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 being pushed back to today at 11 am. This makes the first-ever doubleheader at the track.

Construction begins today in downtown St Petersburg for the Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-1th, with more information here. But expect the detours and delays signs now.

What was going on at Countryside Mall yesterday? Workers at Whole Foods accidentally mixed two cleaning chemicals together that sent Hazmet to the scene. They store was evacuated and some workers did go to the hospital as a precaution.

Residents in area of St Pete that are still recovering from storm flooding earlier this year had their chance to speak up at last night’s meeting at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. City administrators made no promises but listened to concerns and promised more of what they call listening sessions. More will be scheduled.

Beer Can Island is officially closed for business. The island, also known as Pine Island is listed for $14.2 million, for nine acres, and another 60 under water. The owners had originally bought the property for $64,000 but say continuing legal issues with property codes made it too difficult to continue. Go to PineKeyTampaBay.com for more information.

