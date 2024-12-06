Should They Stay Or Should They Go

The saga of the eventual home of the Tampa Bay Rays continues, with St Pete City Council voting to approve funding for a new stadium to the tune of over $300 million. Now the deal goes to Pinellas County Commissioners on the 17th.

Florida panther Florida panther (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

A tragic record was set this week, as another Florida Panther died. on the highway in Glades County. There have been a total of 32 Florida panther deaths in 2024. If you see a sick or injured animal, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister changed his mind Tuesday and will not keep his name is for consideration as administrator of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. That decision came after he had already accepted, no word on why.

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa had a big announcement Wednesday. Come 2025, they will be home to the second-largest planetarium in the country. This project will replace the IMAX dome theater as part of MOSI’s new Saunders Planetarium. And no, MOSI is not moving anywhere. It will stay right where it is on Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

