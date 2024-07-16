Shinedown unveils latest flavor of signature hot sauce

Courtesy of Shinedown

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has unveiled a new flavor in their line of signature hot sauce.

Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce, named after the 2008 Shinedown single "Devour," is described as a blend of "thyme, ginger, pineapple, and two types of peppers for a zesty flavor explosion with a heat level of 3."

"Fruity, spicy, and delicious," drummer Barry Kerch says. "This sauce was inspired by the Florida sun and my love of Caribbean flavors. This jerk approves."

Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce is the second flavor to be released, following the May debut of Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, inspired by Shinedown's crossover hit "A Symptom of Being Human." Both were created in collaboration with the company Torchbearer Sauces.

To order your own, visit Shinedown.com.

Shinedown is launching a U.S. tour on Thursday. The run includes a sold-out performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on July 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!