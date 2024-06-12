Sheryl Crow will "Soak Up the Sun" this summer in Europe with her boys

"Love Life," a song on Sheryl Crow's latest album, Evolution, is about how time goes by more quickly as you get older — and that point of view has definitely affected Sheryl's summer touring plans.

"I'm selfish about how much I will do and for what," she tells ABC Audio. "So, this year, yeah, I'm not doing my usual 'go out and tour for six months on an album project.' I wish I could, but it's not as important to me as being here for my kids, and I don't want to miss it."

But that doesn't mean Sheryl, who's mom to two teenage boys, Wyatt and Levi, isn't playing live at all. On June 13, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will start a short summer tour of Europe, then wrap things up June 29 in Belgium — and Wyatt and Levi are coming along.

"We're going to Europe, and I'm bringing them because I know that it's probably the last time I'll be able to take them to Europe," she says. Plus, they still think what mom does is cool.

"They do want to see me work, and I think it is a strong message to them," she says.

Sheryl will be on the road in the U.S. starting on Aug. 10, but this time as the opening act for Pink's stadium tour. Her dates on that tour will run on and off through Nov. 18.

