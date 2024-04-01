Sheryl Crow says Prince "creamed" her in basketball ... in heels

Sheryl Crow had the rare honor of having Prince record one of her songs, and she says she still thinks of him whenever she plays it.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sheryl told Kelly that when the late legend recorded her song "Everyday Is a Winding Road," he changed to lyrics from "I've been living on coffee and nicotine" to "I've been living on chamomile tea."

"Every time I sing that song, I'm like, 'Aww, chamomile tea, I miss you!'" Sheryl laughed.

Sheryl also shared that because of that musical connection, she got an invitation to Prince's home, Paisley Park, where he had a "full basketball court."

"Girl, he played basketball in his heels and, like, creamed me," Sheryl remembers. "And I'm pretty good, OK? I'm not bad. But I mean, he was like, 'Swoosh!' A little Steph Curry action." Sheryl said they then went into the studio together, then to a local club.

"It was like, 'Excuse me, y'all can get off the stage now,' and he just, like, took over," says Sheryl. "It was like a dream."

It's worth noting that despite what Sheryl remembers, Prince didn't actually change the lyrics to "chamomile tea" -- he changed them to "compliments and herbal tea." You can hear his version on his album Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic.

