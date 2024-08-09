Sheryl Crow is excited to tour with Pink — but no flying for her

After touring Europe earlier this year, Sheryl Crow is hitting the road with Pink as one of the opening acts on the "So What" singer's Summer Carnival tour, along with The Script. The North American leg starts Aug. 10 in St. Louis. Sheryl says her set's going to be a little different from Pink's, in that she won't be traveling over the heads of the crowd performing acrobatics in an aerial harness.

"I mean, as adventurous as I might get — I think I'll wear high heels. I won't be flying through the air," she laughs. "I'm going to hope and pray I don't break an ankle wearing some platform shoes."

But all joking aside, Sheryl tells ABC Audio, "We're excited to go out with her. I love Pink, I love what she stands for. I love her outspokenness. She's a bada** woman."

When Pink took another female singer/songwriter, Brandi Carlile, out with her as her opening act last year the two would often team up to perform a song together. Does Sheryl plan on that kind of collaboration?

"I'll do whatever she wants. I love her," Sheryl says.

She laughs, "As long as I don't have to strap into anything."

Sheryl will be part of Pink's tour through a Nov. 18 date in Orlando, Florida.

