Sheryl Crow does it again with new track from upcoming album

Sheryl Crow has dropped yet another track from her upcoming album, Evolution.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released "Do It Again" on February 9. She says of the track, "I feel like I've been writing this song for thirty years. To me, life is one long exploration in how to live joyfully. It's a work in progress."

The release of "Do It Again" follows the other tracks that Sheryl has shared from the album: "Alarm Clock" and the title track.

Evolution, which Sheryl announced five years after she'd declared she wouldn't make another album, comes out March 9.

Starting August 10, Sheryl will be one of the opening acts on Pink's 2024 stadium tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.