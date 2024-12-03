Share a holiday drink with Michael Bublé — virtually

Courtesy Fraser & Thompson
By Andrea Dresdale

Now's your chance to raise a toast to the holidays with Michael Bublé — virtually.

The grocery store chain Stew Leonard's — which has locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — is hosting a virtual tasting event with Michael to promote his signature whiskey, Fraser & Thompson. Taking place on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET, the tasting will feature Michael and Stew Leonard's own sommelier, Blake Leonard, as well as Paul Cirka, who helped Michael develop the whiskey. They'll be sharing their favorite holiday cocktails.

If you want to take part in the event, you'll need to have some Fraser & Thompson whiskey on hand so you can drink along with them. That's why tickets to the virtual event cost $89: they include a three-bottle set of the booze, plus recipes and even a holiday card from Michael.

Meanwhile, a movie in which Michael plays himself, Jack In Time for Christmas, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

