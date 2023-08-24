Shania Twain considering doing "something similar" to ABBA's London hologram show

Will we be seeing a virtual version of Shania Twain onstage one day? It could happen, based on what Shania recently told Rolling Stone UK.

After Shania mentioning that she's a fan of ABBA, the publication asked her if she went to see ABBA's Voyage, the virtual concert production in London that features virtual 3D holograms of the four group members as they appeared in 1979. The show, which has been a hit since it opened in 2022, gives fans the chance to see ABBA "performing" all their classic hits with a live band.

Shania confirmed she'd seen Voyage, calling the show "amazing."

"I'm such a fan ... being able to see that was extraordinary, especially for them to have put it together," she said.

When asked if Shania might consider doing something like that in the future, the Canadian diva responded, "Oh, I don’t know if I would do that exact thing, but maybe similar. I definitely love the idea of my music going into other realms of performance that I would love to do."

She then revealed, "I'm actually in contact with [ABBA's] Björn [Ulvaeus] about his experience and yeah, so I'm looking really forward to being able to talk to him more about all of that. He's so brilliant. I think I'll learn a lot from him and he'll be an incredible mentor."

Shania's new Las Vegas residency, Come On Over, begins May 10.

