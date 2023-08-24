Shania Twain considering doing "something similar" to ABBA's London hologram show

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Will we be seeing a virtual version of Shania Twain onstage one day? It could happen, based on what Shania recently told Rolling Stone UK.

After Shania mentioning that she's a fan of ABBA, the publication asked her if she went to see ABBA's Voyage, the virtual concert production in London that features virtual 3D holograms of the four group members as they appeared in 1979. The show, which has been a hit since it opened in 2022, gives fans the chance to see ABBA "performing" all their classic hits with a live band.

Shania confirmed she'd seen Voyage, calling the show "amazing."

"I'm such a fan ... being able to see that was extraordinary, especially for them to have put it together," she said.

When asked if Shania might consider doing something like that in the future, the Canadian diva responded, "Oh, I don’t know if I would do that exact thing, but maybe similar. I definitely love the idea of my music going into other realms of performance that I would love to do."

She then revealed, "I'm actually in contact with [ABBA's] Björn [Ulvaeus] about his experience and yeah, so I'm looking really forward to being able to talk to him more about all of that. He's so brilliant. I think I'll learn a lot from him and he'll be an incredible mentor."

Shania's new Las Vegas residency, Come On Over, begins May 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!