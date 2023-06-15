Severe Weather

It will be another day with feels-like temps exceeding 100 degrees, but the chance for rain will stay fairly low at 30. Severe storms hit portions of the Southeast with at least six confirmed tornadoes, and some of that stormy weather getting into north Florida. The chance for rain will increase as we approach Father’s Day weekend, with rain chances at 50-60% for Saturday and Sunday.

Tornado damages homes in Brevard County Some Brevard County residents are cleaning up storm damage after a tornado came through their neighborhood Wednesday evening. (WFTV.com News Staff)

An unusual visitor way too close to the runways at Tampa International Airport Thursday. A black bear was seen along the perimeter, and was safely removed and relocated to the Ocala National Forest. TPA believes the bear did get onto the property by scaling the fence and was trying to find a way out.

A terrible tragedy at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Five bulldogs died in an RV that was there for the American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. People on scene tried to rescue the dogs but dense smoke drove them back. The fire is under investigation, but for now it’s believed to be an accident.

Polk County holds the distinction of being the faster growing county in Florida according to the United Community Needs Assessment. That same study has Polk in seventh place for fastest growing in the nation. The UCNA includes economic and employment opportunities, transportation and infrastructure as well as quality of life among other categories.

Your chance to take advantage of tax-free shopping for hurricane wrapped up Friday, but you get another chance August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

The Board of Trustees at the University of South Florida approved $340 million for the construction of a new, on campus stadium Tuesday. There’s plenty of planning work ahead for the 35,000 seat stadium that will also have a sports complex. The actual groundbreaking will be in about a year.

