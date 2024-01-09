In advance of today’s predicted severe weather, there are school closures and cancellations. That list will change throughout the day, so check back on the Dove app for the latest. For more from 10 Tampa Bay, check the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for weather prep tips now, and pay attention to possible flooding, high winds and road closures.

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year ends this Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

The Bucs now move on to the Super Wild Card Weekend with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They will be on Monday Night Football one week from today on the 15th against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

