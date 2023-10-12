Severe Weather Strikes Overnight

Severe weather warnings that included tornado warnings and watches and coastal flood advisories were triggered early this morning. The latest from the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast and 10 Tampa Bay Weather has coastal flood advisories and high surf advisories through 5 pm. For updates and breaking news, keep the Dove app handy at @1055thedove.

2023 Solar Eclipse Oct. 14, 023 percentage of sun eclipsed. (WJAX)

The weather may be very cooperative for Saturday’s partial annular eclipse in the Bay area, but Tampa Bay 10 Weather Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins says the maximum eclipse will be approximately 1:25 pm. We’ll only be able to experience about 68% of the eclipse, and it will end shortly after 3 pm.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Big number: The billboard says it all. The second-largest Powerball jackpot was up for grabs on Wednesday. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

There was one Powerball winner last night for that massive jackpot of $1.7 billion. One winning ticket was sold in California. The The numbers selected for the second highest jackpot in history were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

The Florida Orchestra will present their annual free Pops in the Park concert this weekend in Vinoy Park at 7:30 pm, with local entertainment starting at 6 pm. Bring your own chair, blanket, and even a picnic to enjoy, but also please bring along a donation of a non-perishable food item to donate to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Ann Kelly At Pops In The Park Vinoy Park!

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org.

A new species of snail discovered in the Florida Keys will be named in honor of Jimmy Buffett. The bright yellow worm snail is now known as Cayo margarita. Buffett died last month at 76.

