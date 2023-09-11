September 11th Ceremonies

Photos: Remembering 9/11 17 years later A member of the military walks the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before the start of the September 11th Pentagon Memorial Observance at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept 11th attacks, and ceremonies will be held across Tampa Bay. For a list of those closest to you, please check here. 105.5 The Dove will have a special moment for our listeners this morning just after 8:30 am.

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A visitor traces the date etched in a marble slab on the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial before the 15th Anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, September 11, 2016 in Shanksville, PA. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville, PA with 40 passengers and 4 hijackers aboard on September 11, 2001. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia for areas like Shore Acres that was hit especially hard by the flooding. FEMA has been going through neighborhoods helping those affected apply for assistance as soon as possible. We have more information for you here.

The Tampa Bay Bucs opened the new season with a win on the road with a 20-17 win over the Vikings. This was Baker Mayfield’s debut as the new QB. The Bucs next game is the home opening at Raymond James Stadium against the Giants Sunday at 1 pm.

Flamingos People as far away as Kentucky and Ohio have reported sightings of pink flamingos. (Vinne Fugett)

The flamingo rescued off St Pete Beach, nicknamed “Peaches” was released back into the wild over the weekend. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took care of the bird which may have been blow into the Bay from Hurricane Idalia, and now has a federal band, a resight band, as well as a satellite transmitter so researchers can track her movements.

