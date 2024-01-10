Selena Gomez reveals what she and Taylor Swift were *really* talking about

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Stop speculating: We now know what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were actually talking about at the Golden Globes.

Lip-readers who viewed the footage have been claiming that Selena was telling Taylor and Taylor's pal Keleigh Sperry that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet take a photo with her.  A source denied this to People, but the speculation continued.  Now, Selena herself is setting the record straight.

E! News posted a photo of the conversation on Instagram with the caption, "At tea time, we'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes."

Selena commented, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business."

This isn't the first time that Selena has popped into the comments section of a post to set the record straight on speculation about her personal life. In December, she confirmed that she was dating Benny Blanco on a fan page by commenting, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." 
She also commented on another post that speculated that they were involved by writing, "Facts."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

