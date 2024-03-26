Selena Gomez pays tribute to 'Only Murders' co-stars: "Best friends to me forever"

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

By Andrea Dresdale

One of the sweetest things about the success of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is seeing what close friends Selena Gomez has become with her 70-something co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. And now she's paid tribute to the legendary comic actors in a new Instagram post.

Next to a black-and-white photo of the three stars on set, sitting on what looks like an old mattress, Selena wrote, "I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life."

"You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore," she added. "You guys are truly best friends to me forever."

Selena's pal Camila Cabello popped into the comments to note, "you attract what you are my sis."

It's not confirmed when Only Murders season 4 will arrive, but we know that the guest cast includes Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Galifianakis, as well as a returning Meryl Streep.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

