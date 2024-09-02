Selena Gomez pays surprise visit to Colorado high school volleyball team

Selena Gomez popped into a high school gym to give a warm greeting to students in Colorado.

The singer and actress, in Colorado for the Telluride Film Festival, shared photos and a video on Aug. 31 showing herself popping into a high school volleyball game, to the surprise of players and students.

Her visit was inspired by a photo she posted showing a sign that read, "Selena Gomez, please sing the national anthem @ one of the home games," and listing the times for the weekend volleyball games. "They asked!! Couldn't help it; it's my first time in Telluride," wrote Selena in the caption of her post.

In a video showing her entrance to the volleyball court, shrieks could be heard from the background as onlookers covered their mouths in surprise, filming the star as she walked onto the court. "I saw the sign," she can be heard telling the onlookers gathering around her in the gym.

Telluride Middle/High School also posted photos on the school's social media account showing Selena posing with multiple teams. The caption reads, "Thanks @selenagomez for visiting TMHS and giving [love] to our volleyball teams!"

Celebrity friends of Selena's celebrated her arrival at the school: Her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, posted heart emojis in the comments, while her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña commented, "The kindest heart indeed."

Ashley Park of Emily in Paris also commented, "This is so sweet" on the post, which has garnered more than 4 million likes to date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.