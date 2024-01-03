Selena Gomez hints she's putting music career on hold to focus on acting

Hulu (Iervolino, Stephen)

By George Costantino

For the past decade, Selena Gomez has juggled acting and music careers, but she's looking to lighten her workload in the near future.

During an appearance on the January 7 episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' SmartLess podcast, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer said that while she feels "like I have one more album in me," she's looking to concentrate more on her first love, which is acting.

Gomez says that while shooting the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, she "started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But ... the older I get, the more I'm kind of like -- I would like to find something to just settle on."

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," the Only Murders in the Building star continued.

Selena confirmed a new album coming out this year, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

