Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco play "who's most likely to ..." on TikTok

Selena Gomez is giving fans a bit of insight into her relationship with producer, songwriter and author Benny Blanco.

The two shot a TikTok during which they play a game of "who's most likely to ... couples edition." They both say they're most likely to fall asleep during a movie, while Benny owns up to "eating the most." Both of them say they're likely to apologize during an argument, and both shrug when it came to spending the most money.

Selena claims Benny takes longer to get ready in the morning, and apparently neither of them snore. Both of them feel they're equally romantic, and Benny says he the one who cleans the house.

Selena also says she's the one who said "I love you" first, while both of them looked horrified at the notion that either of them would ever forget Valentine's Day.

Selena and Benny started dating just about a year ago, though they've known each other for years and have worked together musically several times. In December, Selena confirmed speculation that they were a couple, writing in the comments section of a fan's Instagram post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.