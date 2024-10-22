See Pentatonix in trailer for Netflix holiday movie 'Meet Me Next Christmas'

When you think Christmas, you — probably — think Pentatonix, so it's no wonder that the a cappella group is starring in a Netflix holiday movie.

As a new trailer shows, the film, Meet Me Next Christmas, stars Christina Milian as Layla, who gets stranded in an airport during the holidays. There, she meets a handsome man named James, who asks her to meet him next Christmas Eve at a Pentatonix concert. She agrees, but the following year the concert is, naturally, sold out.

A desperate Layla then hires a personal concierge service to get her tickets, and — what a coincidence — the concierge service guy is handsome and charming, too. Love triangle, anyone?

Of course, Pentatonix also appears in the film, as well as in the trailer, where they're shown harmonizing on the spot. "I'm excited for fans to watch us in a different element, and we hope they enjoy this movie as much as we do," Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado tells People.

"We truly appreciate when people share their stories and explain how our songs connect to their holiday memories," she adds. "It’s special to be part of these magical moments they cherish for a lifetime ... [and] being included in this film's soundtrack is an incredible honor."

Meet Me Next Christmas debuts on Netflix Nov. 6.

