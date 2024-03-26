See Elton John's sweet birthday message from his husband: "Love you forever"

Monday, March 25, was Elton John's 77th birthday, and while he received birthday wishes from celebs as varied as Donatella Versace, The Spice Girls, Debbie Gibson, designer Marc Jacobs, Brooke Shields and Paris Hilton, it's the message he received from his husband that probably means the most to him.

David Furnish posted a photo of Elton smiling while holding the miniature plastic head of his own Elton John figurine in his mouth. "Happy Birthday to my irrepressible husband @eltonjohn," Furnish, who's also Elton's manager, wrote.

"You are the best father, hardest working artist and musician, bountiful humanitarian, loving partner, and most loyal friend. Wishing you the healthiest and happiest 77th birthday. Love you forever."

Elton replied, "I love you and am so incredibly lucky to have you in my life, thank you for everything."

David and Elton have been in a civil partnership since 2005; when same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K. in 2014, they got married on December 21 of that year. They share two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

