See Billy Joel chat with Billie Eilish & Meryl Streep, sing along with Fantasia in Grammy recap video

Billy Joel attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday with Freddy Wexler, the songwriter and producer who convinced Billy to return to music and co-wrote his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On." Freddy spent the night documenting everything and has posted a highlight Reel on Instagram.

In the behind-the-scenes video and photos, you see Billy getting dressed for the ceremony, playing the piano, getting stuck in traffic on the way to the ceremony, playing at dress rehearsal and walking the red carpet with his wife, Alexis, and their young daughters, Remy, 6, and Della, 8.

But possibly the most interesting part of the post is the candid footage and photos of Billy down on the floor in the arena, hanging out with all the other stars. He chats and poses with Billie Eilish, shares a laugh with Meryl Streep, greets John Legend and Ed Sheeran, and hangs with Lionel Richie.

It was a bit of a reunion for Lionel and Billy: You can see them both in the new Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, about the making of the 1985 charity single "We Are the World." They both sang on the song, and Lionel co-wrote it.

There's also footage of Billy in the audience, singing along as Fantasia Barrino paid tribute to Tina Turner by singing "Proud Mary." At the end of his video, Billy's onstage closing the show by singing "You May Be Right" as Freddy and Alexis sing along in the crowd.

Backstage, Freddy asks Billy, "Now you can be honest. How do you feel?"

Billy jokes, "Enough about me."

