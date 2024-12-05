Season's Greetings from Sia: New virtual card line features her Christmas music

This year, say Season's Greetings with Sia.

The "Unstoppable" singer has teamed with American Greetings for a line of virtual holiday cards featuring artwork inspired by her style and personality. You can add a snippet of one of her festive songs, including the hits "Snowman" and "Santa's Coming for Us" from her 2017 album, Everyday Is Christmas.

You can also customize the cards with photos, videos, personalized message, matching stamps and more.

Sia's just the latest artist to release a line of customized cards with American Greetings this year: Jelly Roll and Luke Combs have also put out lines of virtual cards.

