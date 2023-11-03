Season of Change

This is the weekend we fall back one hour. The switch from Daylight Saving Time officially ends Sunday morning at 2 am, so make sure to reset the clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night. The Sunshine Protection Act, originally introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio in 2019 which would allow Florida to keep daylight saving time permanently, has never become law.

What should Hillsborough County look like over the next 20 years? The county would like your input on how to keep the rapid growth under control with public meetings. Plan Hillsborough will have meeting starting Monday, Nov 6th. Find the one that’s closest to you here.

The TECO Manatee Viewing Center is open again for the season. You’ll notice a few new items to enhance your experience that will include a new viewing platform which will open Nov. 15. The education center has been upgraded, and if the walk from the remote parking lot is too long for you, take advantage of the two new electric golf carts that will offer rides. They’re also hiring with various positions available.

The Pinellas County Transit Authority has three new zero-emission electric buses on the road, as well as a new program for qualifying residents to ride for free. The PSTA Transportation Disadvantaged Program is for those who live in Pinellas County and make less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline, and will use the service for basis needs.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will add sports betting and games like craps and roulette after a two-year wait. starting on Dec. 7th at three Seminole casinos in South Florida. You’ll have to wait in Tampa. They will start on Dec. 8th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

