Seal releases new single, 'All I Know Is Now,' first new song in more than a decade

Anoush Abrar
By Andrea Dresdale

If you've recovered from seeing Seal's face on the body of an actual seal in that Mountain Dew commercial, there's good news from the singer: He's just put out his first new song in over a decade.

Called "All I Know Is Now," it's described as a "bold anthem and powerful reflection on navigating life's challenges, embracing the present, and finding strength in moments of uncertainty." The upbeat track marks a reunion with producer Trevor Horn, who produced all of Seal's early albums, including his signature song, "Kiss from a Rose."

Seal says in a statement that the song encourages listeners to avoid anxiety and depression by living in the moment. "If our time is spent focused on a hypothetical future, then by definition we cannot be present," he says. "The only thing we know is now. Right now!”

Along with the new song, Seal is releasing "Kiss from a Rose (Seal's Version)," which is described as a "modernized rendition" of the Grammy-winning classic.

