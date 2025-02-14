Seal releases new single, 'All I Know Is Now,' first new song in more than a decade

If you've recovered from seeing Seal's face on the body of an actual seal in that Mountain Dew commercial, there's good news from the singer: He's just put out his first new song in over a decade.

Called "All I Know Is Now," it's described as a "bold anthem and powerful reflection on navigating life's challenges, embracing the present, and finding strength in moments of uncertainty." The upbeat track marks a reunion with producer Trevor Horn, who produced all of Seal's early albums, including his signature song, "Kiss from a Rose."

Seal says in a statement that the song encourages listeners to avoid anxiety and depression by living in the moment. "If our time is spent focused on a hypothetical future, then by definition we cannot be present," he says. "The only thing we know is now. Right now!”

Along with the new song, Seal is releasing "Kiss from a Rose (Seal's Version)," which is described as a "modernized rendition" of the Grammy-winning classic.

