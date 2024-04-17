Seal celebrating 30th anniversary of sophomore album with deluxe reissue

By Jill Lances
The 30th anniversary of Seal’s self-titled sophomore album is being celebrated with a new deluxe reissue.

Seal (Deluxe Edition), dropping June 14, will feature a newly remastered version of the album. It also includes previously unreleased recordings, like alternate versions of "Newborn Friend," "Don't Cry" and "Dreaming in Metaphors," as well as a previously unreleased version of the hit "Kiss From A Rose," which is out now on digital services and YouTube.

The deluxe edition also features a cover of Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like An Eagle" and a recording of "Manic Depression," featuring Jeff Beck, which originally appeared on Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

Seal (Deluxe Edition) will be released as a two-LP black vinyl set via Rhino.com, a "milky white" vinyl through Barnes & Noble and as a two-CD/Blu-Ray version with Dolby Atmos and High Resolution Stereo mixes of the album.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Released in May 1994, Seal peaked at #15 on the U.S. charts. The single "Kiss From A Rose," which was featured in Batman Forever, went on to win three Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

