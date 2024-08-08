The Script set for headlining dates in between getting "massive inspiration" opening for Pink's tour

Since 2023, The Script has been opening Pink's Summer Carnival stadium tour, which starts its North American leg Aug. 10 in St. Louis. This year, in between the Pink shows, the band will headline their own shows to support their new album, Satellites. They've headlined stadiums on their own, but singer Danny O'Donoghue says there's a reason why they agreed to be an opening act: "Getting out to an audience that we haven't really played to before."

As Danny notes, "Where we are now ... 16, 17 years out as a band, seventh album, I feel like we need to expand ... and I feel like our willingness to get out in front of other audiences will really pay dividends down the line. Because they're not your fans, so you're not guaranteed that [huge] reaction every night. You gotta work for it."

Plus, Danny says Pink has given him "massive inspiration."

"With all the bells and whistles, and as amazing as her show is, at the end of the day, she's just really cool," he says. "She's a great singer, she's down-to-earth and that's why people love her. So if I can bring a little bit of that through the next Script show, it'll be great."

Pink's also inspired Danny to consider flying over the crowd like she does: He recently got a chance to try out her aerobic harness.

"I was visibly shaking ... it was unbelievable," he says. "I couldn't believe, like, she's doing that and she's singing ... and it's going out over the audience. ... So I was amped and hyped afterwards."

"I'm going to price it up. I'm going to see how much it is," he laughs. "It would break the internet to see me flying upside down with my a** in the air."

