Good news if you have some time on the water scheduled this Labor Day Weekend. Scallop season reopens in Pasco County today, after high levels of algae and other toxins put a pause on the season. The FWC said the current levels meet the standards set by National Shellfish Sanitation Program. The season will now run through Sept 24th.

Chef's Gala participating restaurant, the Flying Fish Cafe at Disney's Boardwalk.

The previously scheduled meeting by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been cancelled after the backlash over planned development of some state parks. Those included two in Tampa Bay - Honeymoon Island in Dunedin and Hillsborough River State Park. Some of the items on the proposal included adding pickleball courts, gold courses and resorts.

AAA: Florida average gas prices 8/25/24

When is the best time to hit the highway this weekend? Check the chart from AAA, and filling the vehicle up may be better this time. AAA says gas prices may be at their lowest level in 3 years. For tips on navigating the highways, airports and cruise terminals check with us here.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center is watching a system that’s far away from affecting anyone for now, but it has a 40% chance of developing. It’s a good reminder to make sure your hurricane supply kit is restocked with the second of two tax-free shopping holidays. Here’s what’s on the list, and for more from the Dove Hurricane Guide and 10 Tampa Bay Weather, keep this bookmarked.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group