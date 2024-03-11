Sara Bareilles on 'Girls5Eva' and why she doesn't want her wedding to be just "a big party"

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett/Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

By Andrea Dresdale

Sara Bareilles has a lot going on at the moment: has a lot going on at the moment: a new season of her show Girls5Eva drops on Netflix on March 14, and she's planning her wedding to actor Joe Tippett. But Sara says when it comes to wedding planning, she doesn't want to forget what the big day is really about.

"We went to look at venues, and it was really fun," she tells People. "That's just my worry. I worry that I'm going to lose sight of what we're doing. I don't want it to become about producing a big party."

She added, "I want to just be rooted in the joy and the celebration of finding someone I love this much and wanting to shout it from the mountaintops." That being said, Sara says she knows she wants two things at the ceremony: "Delicious food and people being warm."

But exactly when the ceremony will take place is up in the air. Sara says they'd planned it for this year, but due to Joe's schedule, it might be pushed to 2025.

Meanwhile, she can focus on Girls5Eva. The first two seasons aired on Peacock, back when it was a little-known upstart in the streaming game. Now that it's moved to Netflix, Sara hopes more people will discover the Tina Fey-produced comedy, which is about the members of a girl group attempting a pop comeback as adults.

Sara tells Variety if they could ever work out the schedules and keep the costs down, she and her co-stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps would like to go on tour for real -- and that's not all.

"I want a Girls5Eva movie. I want to Sex and the City this s***," she says. "What a delicious dream."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

