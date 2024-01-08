Sandbag Locations Opening

With the possibility of severe weather on the way for Tuesday, sandbag locations have begun opening across Tampa Bay. St Petersburg had city crews dropping off sandbags in Shore Acres and Riviera Bay on Sunday, with more locations open this morning. For more from the Dove Hurricane Guide and storm prep tips from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, please check in with us here.

Sandbag locations

The Bucs now move on to the Super Wild Card Weekend with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They will be on Monday Night Football one week from today on the 15th against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

School supplies (KIRO 7 News)

This is the final week to save on back-to-school supplies. It officially ends this Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group