Sam Smith drops new Valentine's Day single 'Love Is a Stillness'

Collier Schorr
By Andrea Dresdale

Happy Valentine's Day! Here's your present: Sam Smith has dropped a brand-new single, "Love Is a Stillness."

The romantic piano ballad finds Sam singing, "Love is a stillness I never knew/ you are the ground when I'm not strong/ even the silence remembers you /you're like the rock in a rolling song/ for all my mistakes, you’re there to share the weight/ When every morning breaks, it’s like spring has sprung."

"This song is such a special song to me and because it’s Valentine’s Day I wanted to share this with you as a gift to say I love you," Sam says in a statement.

The video for the song is a black-and-white clip shot in New York City, showing loving couples in a variety of situations. It ends with Sam in a recording studio, listening to a playback of the song.

The single artwork shows Sam's two pet tortoises, who are named Fish and Chips.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!