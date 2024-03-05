Sam Smith celebrates streaming milestone for breakthrough hit "Stay With Me"

"Stay With Me has reached 2 Billion streams. My heart is bursting with gratitude and happiness at this news," the Oscar-winning singer wrote on social media. "I can't thank everyone enough for the love and kindness you have showed this song."
"A massive shout out to [my co-writers] @jimmynapes and Tourist," they added. "Who would have thought a moment with friends in that studio in Old Street would turn into this. Life is a wild one."
"Stay With Me," released in 2014, was Sam's most successful single to date, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammys for Record and Song of the Year.
