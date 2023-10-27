Sam Asghari is pleased with how Britney Spears portrayed him in her new memoir

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari is pleased with how he was portrayed in Britney's new memoir, The Woman in Me.

Speaking with TMZ, Sam reacted to an excerpt from the book where Britney calls him "a gift from God" and says that she has "an appreciation for how stable he is."

“That made me smile,” Sam said. “I’m freaking proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

Britney also had kind words to say about how Sam gave her the courage to fight to break free from her conservatorship.

“I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn we can take care of each other,” Britney wrote.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August. The end of their relationship was not one of the topics covered in the book.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

