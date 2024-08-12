Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves have a "short n sweet lil dream" duet at Outside Lands

Sabrina Carpenter headlined San Francisco's Outside Lands festival on Aug. 11 — her first-ever festival headlining slot — and had some help from a special guest: Kacey Musgraves.

The country/pop singer joined Sabrina for a duet version of the classic Nancy Sinatra song "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'." Sabrina posted multiple photos of her performance, and of her and Kacey, on Instagram and wrote, "thank you to everyone who came. special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :')."

Sabrina, who wore an "I'm a headlining b***" sash that a fan in the front row gave her, continued, "and thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, i love you all so much."

There's footage of the duet performance on Sabrina's Instagram Story. Kacey, meanwhile, did her own post of photos and video of the experience, and wrote, "We were working late 'cause we are singers. Last night was a short n sweet little dream ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee."

Sabrina also treated the crowd to an unreleased song from her upcoming new album, Short n' Sweet: "Slim Pickins," which SFGate.com described as "country lite."

