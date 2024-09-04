Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for #1 success: "Can't express my gratitude"

She dream came true'd it for herself: Sabrina Carpenter is thrilled with the #1 debut of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.

"Can't express my gratitude. My first #1 album!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you for listening to short n' sweet. thank you for believing in me all these years! couldn't do any of this without you :') this feels really special. love you all."

Sabrina included screenshots of the Billboard story announcing her achievement, plus various posts on social platform X showing how well the individual songs on the album did on the chart: Every track has debuted inside the top 50 on the Hot 100, from "Taste" at #2 through "Lie to Girls" at #41.

Katy Perry jumped in the comments to say, "Congrats (also MORE justice to Lie To Girls - my fav)." The equally petite and blonde Kristin Chenoweth added, "Deserved! Short and sweet!"

To that point, on social platform X, Sabrina posted the headline about the album hitting #1 and wrote "big week for the vertically challenged."

