Sabrina Carpenter responds to Ariana Grande's "Espresso" 'SNL' parody

By Andrea Dresdale

While she was hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12, Ariana Grande appeared in a sketch singing a parody of Sabrina Carpenter's smash hit "Espresso" — and now Sabrina has responded.

In the sketch, Ariana played the half-sister of a bride at a wedding reception, leading the bridesmaids in a song about what they all got up to during their bachelorette weekend trip. The song was sung to the tune of "Espresso," with lyrics detailing how the bride hooked up with a random guy named Domingo. But since Ariana was playing a regular person, not a professional singer, she deliberately sang off-key.

Sabrina posted the sketch in her Instagram Story and wrote, "very nice and on pitch." Ariana reposted Sabrina's comments and wrote, "tysm we tried."

And speaking of blond female pop superstars and SNL, fans noticed that during musical guest Stevie Nicks' performance on the same episode, the Fleetwood Mac legend was wearing a Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department bracelet. Stevie is mentioned in the lyrics of a song on that album, "Clara Bow," and she also wrote an introductory poem for the album called "For T - and me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

