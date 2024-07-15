Rough Week Ahead As Heat Returns

Our hot, steamy weather returns for the start of another week with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Those storms not only delayed a lot of weekend events, but we also had the outright cancellation of the Morgan Wallen concert Friday night at Raymond James Stadium due to illness. That event has been rescheduled for October 4th.

Monte Kiffin, who is regarded as one the greatest defensive coordinators in football history, and the longest-tenured coach in Buccaneers franchise history has died. Kiffin died at 84 with his family by his side on Thursday. It was tony Dungy and Kiffin that created the ‘Tampa 2′ defensive scheme. That’s credited with helping the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII. A Celebration of Life for Kiffin is now scheduled at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo at 1 pm this Saturday.

Update on the 2024 hurricane season from Colorado State University from 10 Tampa Bay Weather

Colorado State University is out with their updated hurricane season forecast and it’s not great news. The number of predicted storms has increased with 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major. Blame the warmer waters and the emergence of La Nina for much of it. Millions are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You may still find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.

Florida's popular back-to-school sales tax holiday will return July 29th through August 11th.

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday is still scheduled to being Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11.

