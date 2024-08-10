Rod Stewart postpones two shows due to "summer strain of COVID"

Denise Truscello/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

After canceling his big 200th residency performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Aug. 7 due to strep throat, Rod Stewart has now canceled two additional shows due to another illness.

A message on Rod's Instagram on Aug. 9 said that the "Maggie May" rocker's show in Stateline, Nevada was postponed, as is his Aug. 10 show in Lincoln, California, while he "recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19."

The Lincoln show will now take place on August 18 and the Stateline show has been moved to August 20. All tickets will be honored for the new shows.  Rod's next scheduled show is Aug. 13 in Saratoga, California.

As previously reported, Rod, 79, announced Aug. 7 that he'd be returning to Caesars Palace in 2025 with a new residency called The Encore Shows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

