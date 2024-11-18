Rod Stewart announces One Last Time Tour

Rod Stewart will be hitting the road in 2025.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will launch his One Last Time Tour with special guest Cheap Trick on March 7 in Austin, Texas, and wrap up Aug. 15 in St. Louis, Missouri. Rod and Cheap Trick last toured together in 2022.

A fan club presale starts Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. via RodStewart.com. Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. via citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the tour, Rod will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his residency show, Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows, which will run on and off between March 12 and June 8.

Despite the tour's name, this isn't being described as Rod's final tour.

