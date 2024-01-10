Rod Stewart confirmed for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room performances

Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Rod Stewart, who celebrates his 79th birthday on Wednesday, January 10, is set to take part in BBC Radio 2's monthlong lineup of Piano Room performances.

The series will feature a lineup of 20 artists backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, with each musician performing a new song, classic tune and cover.

Stewart will be joined by Jools HollandSqueeze's former keyboard player, for his February 22 performance. On Instagram, he revealed they plan to take on a Billie Holiday cover.

The performance will happen ahead of the release of Rod and Jools' new album of swing music, Swing Fever, due out February 23. They've already released the first single from the record, a cover of "Almost Like Being in Love."

Other artists taking part in the Piano Room month include Bruce Hornsby, who'll perform a Don Henley cover; The SmithsJohnny Marr, set for an Iggy Pop cover; Rick Astley, who'll cover Olivia Rodrigo; and Crowded House, who'll be performing a Petula Clark cover.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!