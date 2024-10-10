Rod Stewart wins prestigious award — for his whisky

By Andrea Dresdale

Rod Stewart has won a Grammy, been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and been knighted at Buckingham Palace. But his latest honor isn't for his music — it's for his whisky.

Rod launched his own brand of whisky, Wolfie's, a little over a year ago, and on Oct. 7 he was honored by the Keepers of the Quaich, a society that recognizes people who've played a role in promoting Scotch whisky. At the society's fall banquet at a castle in Scotland, Rod was named an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich in recognition of Wolfie's award-winning success.

A "quaich" is a traditional Scottish drinking vessel, which Rod evidently had to drink out of to make his honor official. Rod did a Q&A during the ceremony and also performed "Maggie May" with the house band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

