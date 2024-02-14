Rod Stewart sings "Pennies from Heaven" to his real-life Penny in new video

Rod Stewart has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, Swing Fever, a collaboration with former Squeeze keyboard player Jools Holland.

The song is "Pennies from Heaven," a standard first introduced by Bing Crosby in the 1936 movie of the same name. In the video, Rod, wearing sparkly shoes and a shiny blazer, sings the song with Holland's big band, which includes another former member of Squeeze, drummer Gilson Lavis.

As they perform the upbeat tune, a couple comes out and dances the jive. Then Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, appears and begins dancing with the male dancer. The song ends with Rod's arm around Penny, as confetti rains down and a banner reading "In Rod We Trust" is unfurled.

Swing Fever arrives February 23.

