Rod Stewart sings "Pennies from Heaven" to his real-life Penny in new video

Jonas Mohr/Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Rod Stewart has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, Swing Fever, a collaboration with former Squeeze keyboard player Jools Holland.

The song is "Pennies from Heaven," a standard first introduced by Bing Crosby in the 1936 movie of the same name. In the video, Rod, wearing sparkly shoes and a shiny blazer, sings the song with Holland's big band, which includes another former member of Squeeze, drummer Gilson Lavis.

As they perform the upbeat tune, a couple comes out and dances the jive. Then Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, appears and begins dancing with the male dancer. The song ends with Rod's arm around Penny, as confetti rains down and a banner reading "In Rod We Trust" is unfurled.

Swing Fever arrives February 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!