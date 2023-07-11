Rod Stewart joined onstage by his 94-year-old sister

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

By Andrea Dresdale

Rod Stewart's special guest at his concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday night was someone he's known all his life: his sister.

On July 10, the final date of his U.K. tour, Rod, 78, brought 94-year-old Mary up onstage during his performance of "Sailing." Rod told the British paper The Mirror it was a "joy" to be with Mary, adding, "At 94, she's on a rock'n'roll stage and loving it. She has and continues to teach me about life."

Rod is the youngest of five kids: His two older brothers Bob and Don — who he called his "best mates" — died in 2022 aged 88 and 94, respectively. His older sister Peggy died of multiple sclerosis in 1975 at age 40.

Rod's North American tour dates get underway July 29 in Sparks, Nevada.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

