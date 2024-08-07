Rod Stewart is winding down his Las Vegas residency on "a nice rounded number"

Rod Stewart's 13-year residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is coming to an end Aug. 7 with his 200th show in the venue. He tells ABC Audio one of the reasons why he's choosing to end his successful run at the venue now.

"Possibly 'cause it's a nice rounded number, 200 shows," he says.

But this last show might not be the end of his time in Sin City forever. As he tells ABC Audio, "I mean, I can't imagine not going back there again."

One of the reasons that Rod spent 13 years at the Colosseum is because he just really loves the venue. "Caesars are the best," he says. "I mean, they really looked after me. Best place to play."

While the Vegas run is over, Rod still has a number of other North American shows booked for August and into September, including a Sept. 13 stadium show co-headlining with Billy Joel in Cleveland, Ohio. The two have never shared a bill before, so how did that come about?

"I don't know," Rod says. "I know he lives in Palm Beach now, where I live sometimes. I don't know, I've got no idea. But I'm actually looking forward to it — I'm honored, in fact."

In a recent interview, Rod, who turns 80 in January, said he has no plans to retire and feels that he could "do probably another 15 [years] easy."

