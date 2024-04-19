Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow is pulling for Frampton, Foreigner, Cher & Sinéad to be inducted

L-R: Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks; Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

By Andrea Dresdale

Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year and she invited Peter Frampton, the first artist she ever saw in concert, to perform with her. The inductees for the hall's Class of 2024 will be announced during the April 21 episode of American Idol, and this year Frampton is on the ballot, which Sheryl is very happy about.

"I'm very excited. You know, he definitely is somebody that is worthy of being in the Rock Hall. I mean, all the way back to Humble Pie [the band he was in from 1969 to 1971]," Sheryl tells ABC Audio. "And there's so many people on the ballot this year I feel like should be in."

"I mean, I grew up listening to Foreigner," she says, naming another group that's up for induction this year. "Whether you love them or you don't love them, I mean, that was the sound — them, and Boston and Kansas, they were the soundtrack to my, you know, radio years as a kid."

Sheryl also throws her support behind one of her contemporaries, plus two of the female artists who appear on the ballot this year: Cher and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

"Certainly Lenny Kravitz," she says. "I mean, if you're going to look up 'rock star' in the dictionary, you will see a picture of him in leather pants. So, a lot of great people on [the ballot]. And yes, Cher and Sinéad."

In addition to the artists Sheryl mentioned, this year's potential inductees include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Sade, Oasis, A Tribe Called Quest, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Eric B. & Rakim, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Matthews Band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

