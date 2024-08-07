River Warnings Continue

The final feeder bands from Debbie are exiting the Bay area, but thanks to all the rain, river flood warnings are still very much in effect. For updates check the Dove Hurricane Guide with updated information from 10 Tampa Bay. The storm has stalled out near the Carolina coastline, dumping record amounts of rainfall.

Hurricane Debby Cedar Key, FL—Cedar Key Fire Rescue said the number four bridge will remain closed until all hazards are removed. Officials said many roads on the island are still underwater. (Cedar Key Fire Rescue/Cedar Key Fire Rescue)

Air travelers may still have delays and cancellations when it comes to air travel. Tampa International Airport has real time updates but does also recommend calling your airline directly for additional information.

Florida 2024 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

School resumes this Monday but the tax-free savings on supplies will end on the 11th. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 11. There’s also news when it comes to the grades each school recieves. The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group