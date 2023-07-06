Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years

Ricky Martin will no longer be living La Vida Married: He and his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef, are getting divorced, People reports.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the couple tells People in a statement.

The statement goes on to say, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky and Jwan share two kids: Lucia, born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019. Ricky will continue to raise his twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, as a single parent.

Ricky and Yosef, who's a painter and conceptual artist, first met in 2015 via Instagram and started dating six months later after they met for the first time in person. They announced their engagement in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

Later this year, Ricky will team up with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias for their Trilogy Tour of North America.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.